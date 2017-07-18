The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday advised Nigerian leaders to emulate the good leadership exhibited by some of the past African leaders, most especially, the late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa.National Vice-President of NLC, Isa Aremu, gave the advice in Lagos at the 25th Pan-African Theatre Arts Festival (PANAFEST) Anniversary, Colloquium and Exhibition on the theme, “Leadership Failure in Africa, is it in our Culture”.Aremu said that late Mandela was selfless, believed in reconciliation and exhibited great qualities of a good leader and handed over the reign of leadership to his successor without force.“Mandela lived a life of sacrifice though he was from an affluent family; he fought for the liberation of South Africans and he was and he is still celebrated all over the world for that till date .“He believed in reconciliation; and knowing full well that a several people worked against his freedom while in prison for 27 years, yet he reconciled with his oppressors.“He only served as the President of South Africa for five years between 1994 and 1998. I therefore call on all African leaders to imitate such great and credible virtues displayed by Mandela,’’ he said.He also lauded the contributions of some African leaders like Herbert Macaulay, Nelson Mandela, Obafemi Awolowo, Emeka Ojukwu, Nkrumah, Aminu Kano, Bola Ige, Shehu Shagari, Aliko Dangote and a host of others.Also, Mr Kehinde Oluwafunsho, the organiser of the programme and the PANAFEST representative in Nigeria said that the grand finale of the programme would be held in Cape-Coast, Ghana, between July 24 and Aug. 2.He said that the programme intended to project African culture and encourage Africans to embrace it the more.There were exhibitions of African beads, fabrics, paintings and leather works.