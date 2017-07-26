The Emir of Tsafe other wise known as Yan' doton Tsafe Alhaji Habibu Aliyu in Zamfara state is dead according to a statement signed by the state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs Alhaji Muttaka Rini.

Zamfara state Governror

The late Emir ascended the throne after he succeeded his father late Alhaji Aliyu Yan doto in 1991. His remains is expected to be buried in the palace at his hometown of Tsafe at 2: o'clock .

Meanwhile, the Executive Governor of Zamfara state and Chairman Nigeria Governors' Forum Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar expressed sadness over the passing on of the Emir of Tsafe.



In statement signed by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, he described the death of the late Emir as a great loss, not only to the family, Tsafe Emirate and Zamfara state in particular, but to the entire Country as a whole, due to his starling leadership qualities, humility, honesty and integrity.



He said the late Emir had left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, considering his exemplary leadership and the way he carried along his subjects in decision making process throughout the period of his reign in the kingdom of Tsafe.



Gov Yari also condoled with the late Yantodo's family, Emirate and people of Tsafe, the Zamfara state Council of Chiefs and the sultanate.