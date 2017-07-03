Greek champions Olympiakos are expected to confirm ex-Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike as one of new signings on Monday.Bein Sports reported on Sunday night that the former Spartak Moscow striker was expected to land in Athens, the Greek capital, for medicals, where he will officially be confirmed as the Olympiakos’ latest signing.Emenike, 30, was reportedly on the radar of many European clubs last season but he opted to stay at Turkish giants Fenerbahce till this summer before making the proposed move to Olympiakos, reported to be worth €2m.The Nigerian is seen as the best option for the Olympiakos after Diumerci Mbokani failed medicals last week.In addition to Bein Sports, Turkish outlet Milliyet also confirmed that Olympiakos are due to complete the deal for Emenike on Monday.Emenike endured a sordid time at Fenerbahce under coach Dirk Advocaat last season as he was confined to the bench by the Dutchman, the Nigerian scoring eight goals in 27 matches in all competitions.