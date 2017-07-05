Nigerian forward Emmanuel Emenike has joined Olympiacos from Turkish top division side Fenerbahce.The Greek champions announced the capture of the 30-year-old striker on Wednesday but left the financial part of the announcement undisclosed."Olympiacos FC announces signing of football player Emmanuel Emenike," the 44-time Greek champions announced on their official website.However, reports in Greece and Turkey had suggested this week ahead of the player's move that a transfer deal of around €2 million was struck by the two clubs.