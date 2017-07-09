A member of the National Executive Council of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mohammed Abdulrahman has described the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s comment opposing restructuring of Nigeria as “irresponsible.”

He made the remark while reacting to El-Rufai’s comment, saying those calling for restructuring of the country are “opportunists.”

Speaking with Punch, Abdulrahman said the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, lacks understanding of the “pulse of the nation.”

Abdulrahman maintained that Nigeria will be peaceful when it is restructured.

He said, “Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said those clamouring for restructuring are opportunists. What’s your reaction to that?

“Let me state categorically that the statement of Governor Nasir el-Rufai is irresponsible. I do not think he has spoken as someone who understands the pulse of the nation.

” How can he say those who are calling for more powers to be given to each of the federating units of the federation are opportunists?

“What about him? We know about his ambition; he wants to be president of this country. We know what he did as the Federal Capital Territory minister under the regime of Olusegun Obasanjo.

“His tainted records are there for all to see. Who is he? We know who he is. People need to understand that the call for restructuring is not about some individual’s interests.

“It is what will bring lasting peace and sense of equity to the federating units.

“Is he saying that other prominent and respected Nigerians who have thrown their weight behind restructuring are opportunists.”