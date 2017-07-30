The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has condemned the attack on Journalists by hoodlums at the state secretariat of the Nigerian Union of journalists in Kaduna.

In a statement in Kaduna, the state government also directed security agencies to beef up security at the NUJ secretariat.

The statement which was signed by Samuel Aruwan, the spokesman of governor said that nobody will be allowed to stifle freedom of expression.



“Having been briefed on the situation, the governor expressed sympathy with The NUJ and the persons that were harassed by the hoodlums. The Governor directed that the security agencies should investigate and take necessary action against the hoodlums. The Governor also directed security agencies to beef up security at the NUJ secretariat to protect journalists doing their duty.

“The media must not be hindered from carrying out their constitutional and professional obligations. The government of Kaduna State upholds the principles of free speech and respects the freedom of expression.



“Politics should not be a desperate game. And desperation should not be visited on journalists or any citizen.”

“The government of Kaduna State will not tolerate any attempt to muzzle the press and innocent citizens from exercising their constitutional rights” he said.



