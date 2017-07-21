The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday decried the high rate of human trafficking in Nigeria and called for concerted efforts to end the scourge.Ekweremadu made the call at an event organised by Devatop Centre for Africa Development to mark the 2017 World Day against Trafficking in Persons at the National Human Rights Commission, Abuja.Relying on recent statistics by the Global Slavery Index, he said the 875,500 humans trafficked per annum was worrisome.He said the statistics, which showed that 45.8 million people living in one form of slavery or the other in about 167 countries around the world, was frightening.Ekweremadu said Nigeria was a source, transit as well as destination of persons, including women and children trafficked for prostitution, forced labour, and other forms of dehumanising servitude and exploitation.He, therefore, called for concerted efforts by Nigerians and the international community to end the illicit trade.He said human trafficking syndicates were powerful and operated with the collaboration of corrupt persons in agencies entrusted with law enforcement and protection of persons across the world.“The World Day against Trafficking in Persons is a reminder that the war against the scourge is one we are very capable of winning.“It is a call to renew our resolve to not only track down and bring the perpetrators to book, but also to cut their supply chains,” Ekweremadu said.He said poverty among other factors, was the cause of trafficking in persons as it predisposed victims to desperation into false greener pasture, “not knowing that they are jumping from the frying pan into the fire.”