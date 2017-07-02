A member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, has lampooned Governor Ayo Fayose for making “disparaging comments” on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.Aribisogan advised Fayose to address the hardship being faced by the people of Ekiti State and stop mocking Buhari and making comments he is not morally and professionally authorised to make.The lawmaker representing Ikole Constituency 1 in the Assembly saidFayose has made himself a laughing stock out of the 36 governors of the federation by his action, urging him to desist from making inflammatory statements out of political brinkmanshipAribisogan, who was suspended by fellow lawmakers for 180 legislative days in October last year but stormed the Assembly three weeks ago to resume office, defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) with about 200 followers on Tuesday.Fayose at a news conference he addressed on Wednesday at theGovernment House in Ado-Ekiti alleged that Buhari has been placed on a life support machine since June 6 in a London hospital where he has been receiving treatment calling on the president to resign from office.