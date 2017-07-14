The All Progressives Congress(APC) Elders’ Forum in Ekiti State, has expressed fear over possible mass defection of governorship aspirants to other parties after the primaries, describing this as a major challenge that may affect the chances of the party in the 2018 governorship poll.The elders said they fear that there could be a replay of what played out in 2007, when 14 aspirants defected to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) when Dr Kayode Fayemi emerged the candidate, calling on the aspirants to guard against this in the interest of the party.The party presently have about 40 aspirants with many party gladiators still contemplating to join the race before the end of the year.Chairman of the forum, Chief George Akosile, who spoke in Igbara Odo Ekiti while playing host to a governorship aspirant, Mr. Kola Alabi, pleaded with the aspirants to maintain loyalty to APC , even if they are not picked at the primary.Describing Alabi as a good candidate with intimidating credentials and progressive antecedents, Akosile pleaded with him not to treat elders with disdain if eventually voted as the governor of the state.“Our fear has always been that many of these aspirants may defect to other parties like we witnessed in 2007. We pray that the APC National Working Committee is able to handle the primaries in the most credible way, so that our people can be happy with its outcome.“Again, the APC elders had always been having very nasty experiences, because they are being sidelined in governance after the governor must have emerged. We pray that you will change the trend if you become the governor”, they pleaded.