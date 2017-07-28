Egypt’s Ambassador to Nigeria Assem Hanafi says the Federal Government and its security agencies in Nigeria have shown exemplary courage in the fight against terrorism.A statement issued on Friday by Mr Ahmed Akl, Press Attaché to Egypt’s Embassy, Abuja, said Hanafi made the observation during the celebration of Egypt’s National Day and inauguration of Arab Organisation for Industrialisation in Abuja.Hanafi said with the achievement of the Federal Government in the fight against insurgency, there should be a stronger collaboration between Nigeria and his country.“We need a collective effort to fight terrorism; have to partner in strengthening our law enforcement agencies in both countries.“We can share intelligence together and am delighted to see cooperation in this area because there is some progress in the combat against this terrorism,’’ he observed.He promised that both countries would not relent in the fight against terrorism “with enormous sense of resolve and determination.“We are committed to progress in combating extremist groups and more serious attention to diversifying the national economies, including creating enabling environment for doing business to stimulate economic growth.’’Hanafi also said more than 10,000 Nigerians were studying in various higher institutions in Egypt, reiterating that the relationship between the two countries had been cordial.The statement quoted retired Lt.-Gen. Abdel Aziz Seifeldin, Chairman of the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation, as saying that different countries could learn from cooperation and techniques of Nigeria and Egypt in countering terrorism by not only applying security force but through government operations and support of other stakeholders.“We need to get one definition for terrorists because they see themselves as freedom fighters while others see them as terrorists; Egypt has two challenges — countering terrorism and how to develop.“We are fighting terrorism in the northern and eastern part of Egypt and Sinai, there are extremists and majority of them are not Egyptians,’’ he said.In her remarks during the event, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, said Nigeria and Egypt shared similar challenges and both countries had been cooperating in solving the challenges.