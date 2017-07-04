An ex-governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, has been taken into custody by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Recall that Turaki was in 2013 declared wanted by a Federal High Court, sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The former Governor is being investigated by the EFCC for allegedly mismanaging the state’s funds while in office.

It is reported that Turaki has been evading court appearance for his prosecution following which the court issued an arrest warrant.



