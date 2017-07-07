The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a former Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Anthony Elujoba before an Osun State High Court, Ede for corruption.One of the charges against him was the disbursement of over N1 billion to pay workers.The case is still ongoing but workers of the university are chanting Elujoba’s name right inside the court while his counsel was applying for his bail.The incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, and leaders of workers’ unions are in court in solidarity with Elujoba, who they said restored peace and sanity to the university when the tenure of Prof. Bamitale Omole expired amidst protests by workers.