British pop singer, Ed Sheeran, has deleted his Twitter account followed by 19 million people, hours after the first episode of Season 7 aired in the UK on Monday night.

Ed Sheeran who has been criticized for not putting up a good performance in his brief appearance as a soldier in the eagerly-awaited episode, had to take down his account.

According to some viewers, his performance left them disappointed.

It’s unclear what time his account was taken down, but fans on Twitter noticed its absence on Monday night. A cached version of his account shows that he last tweeted on Monday.

Sheeran has said before that negative comments directed at him have turned him off to the popular social media platform.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things,” Sheeran said. “Twitter’s a platform for that.” His appearance on Sunday’s season premiere irritated some fans, many of whom were not shy about sharing their dismay on Twitter.

Sheeran is still active on Instagram, where he shared a behind-the-scenes selfie from the “Game of Thrones” set on Monday.