The Indigenous People of Biafra has said it had uncovered a plot, allegedly masterminded by the Department of State Services, to turn Christians against its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, who made the claim in a statement, said the plot involved the portrayal of Kanu as ‘messiah’, ‘saviour’ and in some instances, as Jesus Christ, on various social media platforms.He also alleged that the security agency had ‘planted some enemies’ within the pro-Biafra group to facilitate the execution of the plot.According to him, the alleged plot was hatched after the IPOB leader reportedly declared that there would be no election in Anambra State, where gubernatorial elections have been scheduled to hold in November, unless the Federal Government accede to demands for a referendum in the South-East.Powerful, who claimed that the DSS was collaborating with unnamed politicians in the alleged plot, said, “We, the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have observed with great dismay the plan by the DSS and some politicians to cause misunderstanding and confusion between the IPOB leader and Christians in Igbo land.“Since the announcement of the election boycott in Anambra State, the Federal Government and its agent, the DSS, has mapped out strategies to destroy and tarnish the image of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB in general.“Those using his name as saviour, messiah and Jesus are misinformed because he never asked them to do so.“Nnamdi Kanu has said he should not be compared with God Almighty and nobody can prove that he wants people to compare him with Jesus Christ – it is dangerous comparing him with God Almighty or Jesus Christ.“It is the work of enemies planted within us by DSS and some politicians.“Those involved in this ridiculous defamation of character will fail.“Nnamdi Kanu has never in his life challenged the authority of God Almighty who created Heaven and earth or Jesus Christ, the son of God.“It is very pathetic that the enemies of Biafra, IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will use his name on Facebook and other social media platforms to cause disunity with the Christian faith.”