Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Aisha Yesufu, has advised spokesman of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo not to be frightened by aides of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She charged him to “own it” and not be “intimidated”.

Yesufu tweeted on Wednesday: “Dear @akandeoj You are the Spokesperson of the Presidency as @ProfOsinbajo is Acting President. Own it! Don’t be intimidated! Don’t thank me!”

Yesufu in an earlier tweet criticised the attitude of Buhari’s media aides on Tuesday which, according to her, “caused confusion” among the presidential media team.

“What is going on? Nigeria needs reforms & hands on leadership not motion only”, she wrote.





Nigerians were yesterday confused due contradicting reports on whether Osinbajo will on Wednesday swear in the two new ministers confirmed by the Senate in April.





The Presidency had dismissed reports that Osinbajo will supervise the oath-taking by two appointees from Kogi and Gombe states – Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, wrote on his Twitter handle:

“The story that Femi Adesina, Laolu Akande and I provided confirmation that two new ministers are to be sworn in tomorrow is false

“If they have a record of who said that, let them publish it.

“As spokespersons, we report that which has been given to us. As it is at the moment, we have received no such information.”

But hours later, about 10pm Tuesday night, Laolu Akande, confirmed the swearing in will be done at the start of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, at the presidential villa.

The confirmation is seen as a manifestation of widely reported division in the seat of power.

Meanwhile, the Ocheni and Hassan were sworn in on Wednesday.

Ocheni replaced late Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi; while Hassan replaced Amina Mohammed who resigned as Minister of Environment to become the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.