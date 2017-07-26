President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on Wednesday announced that his government will no longer permit transgender individuals to serve in the US military.

The president said this in a series of tweets on Wednesday, adding that the decision is coming after due consultation with the countries military Generals and experts.

According to him, “After consultation with my Generals and military experts please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US Military.

Former Defence Secretary, Ash Carter had a year ago, announced a lift on the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving openly.

Trump’s latest announcement said the military, “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.

“Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming.”

Trump campaigned heavily for LGBT support during the campaign, promising, “to fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.”

Trump also opposed North Carolina’s law, forcing transgender people to use the bathroom that matches their gender assigned at birth during his campaign, saying the law should have been left the way it was.