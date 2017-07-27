Nigerian singer and boss of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don jazzy has reacted to alleged $90 billion fraud against former Petroleum Minister, Dieziani Alison-Madueke.

Recently, popular Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan rained curses on Diezani for allegedly stealing such amount of money from Nigeria’s treasury.

In the same vein, Don jazzy, writing via @DonJazzy, his twitter handle, wondered if God will ever forgive the former Petroleum Minister for embezzling such amount of money when Nigerians are suffering.

The music producer wrote, “So if Diezani should say ‘GOD forgive me,’ will her soul be saved last last? Ahh this life?,” Don Jazzy queried, adding, “Sin suppose get level oh.”