The Senate on Tuesday regretted what it said was a ‘pathetic situation’ in Kogi State over the ongoing recall of Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district.

Moving a motion through order 43 by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and having drawn the attention of the Senate to advertorials in about five National dailies, he insisted that the state government was not getting things right.





Ekweremadu wondered at how the Attorney-General General of Kogi state could have spent close to N12 million for the advertorials, noting that the House of Assembly should investigate the waste of resources in order to recover those funds.

“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, you will agree with me that these advertorials were in five papers and it amounts to about N12 million.”

“I therefore call on the state House of Assembly to investigate with the purpose of recovering the money which should be used to pay workers salaries,” he advised.

In disdainful description of Kogi state Attorney-General who sponsored the advertorials, Ekweremadu wondered at his lack of grasp of constitutional provisions with regard to recalling a sitting lawmaker from the National Assembly.

Citing section 68(2) of 1999 Constitution as amended, he insisted that it was the Senate that gives effect to recall at the appropriate time.

” I’m worried if the Kogi State Attorney-General has actually passed Law School, because he ought to have understood the import of legal provisions as against what he sponsored in the papers,” he said.

Responding, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki explained: “as a former governor, it was difficult for me to raise money for adverts. I really sympathize with the people of Kogi State.”

Saraki said the involvement of Kogi State Attorney-General had shown that the state government was behind Dino’s travail.