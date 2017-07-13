The crisis between the Senate and Kogi state government over Senator Dino Melaye’s recall deepened Thursday, when the upper chamber described as reckless and misplaced priority an advertorial in National dailies by the Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, in his response to the governor of Akwa Ibom state remark on the recall.

Raising through order 43, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan representing Akwa Ibom Northeast explained that governor Bello of Kogi state had a full page advertorial condemning his colleagues who earlier in the week hosted Senator Dino Melaye in his state.

Displaying the dailies, he noted: “Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, you recall our condemnation of Kogi governor over wasting of resources on pages of newspapers.”

“Again, you can see another advertorials and one keeps wondering on how he has completely lost focus by recklessly spending funds he would have used in improving conditions of the state,” he added.

Akpan, who has unresolved electoral issues sought the leave of the upper Chambers to caution Yahaya Bello from spending resources on frivolity, adding that Bello’s colleagues from Akwa Ibom state was doing well.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu cautioned Yahaya Bello in the way he administers the state, noting that he should not be seen fighting everybody.

Udom Emmanuel expressed vituperations on Kogi governor for being the brain behind Dino Melaye’s recall, a situation that did not go down well with the Kogi State government.