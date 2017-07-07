Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Friday alleged that, “agents of darkness” are plotting to poison him.





The lawmaker, who is currently battling to remain in the senate, following demands by his constituents that he be recalled made the claim on his twitter handle.

Melaye wrote: “Agents of darkness trying to poison me after two assassination attempts. Though I walk through the valley of shadow of death I fear no evil.”

Recall that the lawmaker had in April allegedly escaped death by the whiskers after gunmen invaded his country home in Ayetoro-Gbede area of Kogi State.

In June, Melaye also revealed that he escaped assassination in Lokoja, the state capital