Lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, has dared his constituents, saying they cannot recall him because he was called by God and not them.





In a series of tweets on his twitter handle, the embattled Senator said every effort to pull him down “will be scattered by fire.”

Melaye wrote, “Those who did not call me cannot recall me. Every joint effort to pull me down, I declare be scattered by fire in Jesus name.

“Father uproot every institution that has been empowered to see to my frustration in Jesus name

“Mighty God give an uncommon blessing that will draw people’s attention to my life

“God I am grateful for everything. By the Grace of God my enemies will remain under my feet.

“I thank God because He is my Compass. Surely He shall deliver me from the snare of the Fowler. I am saved and secure

“Brethren fear not, you will not be put to shame because I’m a child of God.”

Recall that some aggrieved people from Melaye’s constituents had submitted a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, seeking his recall from the senate.





Upon acceptance of the petition, INEC had written to Melaye informing him that the process of his recall will start today.





Melaye, however, dismissed claims by the Commission saying he has not been informed about his planned recall from the Senate.