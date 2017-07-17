Diego Costa has left his Chelsea career in tatters by appearing to pose in an Atletico Madrid shirt - and mocking Antonio Conte.The Spain striker was seen dancing wearing the red and white striped jersey, with the footage allegedly taken from his Instagram account.Costa also appeared to respond to a comment from Cesc Fabregas.His team-mate laughed at Costa's antics before the striker replied: "Give a hug to Conte."Costa is still on holiday in Lagarto, Brazil but has been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge by the Italian manager.The 28-year-old rejected a move to the Chinese Super League and appears to only want a return to the Spanish capital with Los Colchoneros.The player is reported to have said 'Aupa Atleti' during the video in support of his former club.The images show Costa wearing an old Atletico shirt, from his final season with the club.Should Costa return to Atletico, he will not be able to play until January.The La Liga giants are under a transfer ban, preventing them from registering new players until 2018.A short-term loan move was mooted for Costa but that now appears unlikely following the close of the Chinese transfer window.