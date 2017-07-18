Movie star, Halima Abubakar, who is presently undergoing treatment for the complication she suffered from her Fibroid operation in India earlier this year, is being optimistic about her current health challenge, saying she won’t die.

In a birthday post to her friend and colleague, Uche Elendu which she shared some hours ago, Halima said the devil is lair and she is not going anywhere.

She wrote “With all my strength, I say happy belated birthday my love.You are a wonderful friend whom I don’t regret meeting.

“Thank you for showing me love and constantly checking up on me…Don’t worry boo,devil is a liar and am going nowhere.

“Wish you greatness @ucheelendu and peace of mind.love you.”

See photo…