



Close friends and appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari often referred to ‘cabal’ within the presidency are angry indeed with Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo, ​SAN, ​​a ​highly placed source revealed to Daily post on Sunday.

​According to their source, top officials were shocked at “the very many sponsored news publications and articles” in the media accusing them of undermining/attempting to undermine Osinbajo.

It was gathered that while the Acting President is seen as a man loyal to his principal, President Buhari, and has not shown any sign of being ambitious, he has failed to call those around him to order.

The source revealed that on a daily basis, information circulate on papers, news sites and social media platforms, steadily pointing accusing fingers at Buhari’s associates for not co-operating with Osinbajo or whipping up sentiments against him.

Daily post was informed that intelligence revealed that “the fire works” escalated after Buhari’s departure on May 10 for further medical attention in London.

“While I am not aware if the President’s team has meet to complain this to the AP, they are not happy with the way he is acting as if everything is normal”, the source said.

“In truth, Prof. Osinbajo has been singled out as an excellent man and someone that has proven to be a great choice of second in command. Unfortunately, those around him who act on their own perception and promote discord in the media.

“I can authoritatively tell you that phone calls have been intercepted by Prof. Osinbajo’s aides/associates, telling editors what to put in the paper; telling news sites publishers how they want story to appear; making some disclosures to outsiders.

“When this intelligence was provided, the President Buhari’s men believe there is a calculated move to split the presidency. But this is not from Prof. Those behind this are forces outside the presidency dictating to the AP’s men”.

Asked what is likely to be done if the situation persists, the source said he could say a little about that.

“What I know is that the division in the presidency is clear and you will recall the recent development where Prof. Osinbajo said something and some officials were said to have disagreed.”

“In terms of performance, Prof. Osinbajo is highly regarded and even though not all that he does may go well with some people, many officials score him high.

“But this issue of his people trying to make him look like a victim because President Buhari away in the UK is not being taken lightly. You are in the media, how many news have you seen against the AP?

“So why would some people be doing such against those they believe are the ‘cabal’. Those behind this in the presidency and their collaborators outside must watch it because their cover has been blown. If they didn’t know, let them know now.”