Pakistani rights activist, Malala Yousafzai, on Monday called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to declare State of emergency in Nigeria’s education sector.She made the call at the end of closed door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Malala, who survived being shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls’ education, had paid similar visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.She had campaigned for the freedom of schools girls abducted by Boko Haram from their school in Chibok, Borno State in 2014.Speaking with journalists at the Villa, she said that she called for the state of emergency because education of boys and girls in Nigeria is very important.She urged the Federal Government, states and local governments to work together and fashion out the modalities for the state of emergency.She said: “It was a very good meeting. We had a fruitful discussion with his excellency, the Acting President.“I highlighted on the need to scale up education, that the government should declare a state of emergency in education because education of girls and boys in Nigeria is important.“The federal, state and local governments need to be united on this.” she addedAccording to her, she also spoke on the child right act.She added “Secondly, the spending should be made public and thirdly, the Child Rights Act should be implemented in all states. I was really happy to hear positive response from the Acting President that they are happy with the suggestion of implementing emergency for education and that they are happy to work more on education and that they are united.“I’m happy to hear positive responses from the Ministers as well that they are ensuring that education is prioritised in every girl and in every boy and education in Nigeria is given priority.“In the morning, I met Chibok girls and I was very happy at what the Honourable minister is doing to support the Chibok girls. I’m really excited to see them going back to their homes and to their families and continuing their education. But I hope the other girls who are still under abduction of Boko Haram are released,” she said.