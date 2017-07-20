The death toll in the Kajuru council, Kaduna State, crisis has risen to 33, it was leanrt yesterday.Commissioner of Police Agyole Abeh spoke yesterday while parading suspected criminals. He condemned the crisis, describing it as barbaric.According to him, 32 persons, mostly women and children, were killed in the attack.“On July 11, a young herder was attacked by some youths. His father, who came to rescue him, was assaulted and died in the hospital.“The problem started when some youths claimed they saw a Fulani man with a bag, which they said contained military camouflage, but he ran away.“The matter was reported and investigation was on when we got information on Monday evening that that the Fulani attacked a remote village in retaliation. Six persons died and two others were injured.“The youths immediately mobilised into the bush, killing and burning down any Fulani settlement within sight. The police was contacted but before we got there, 26 Fulani, mostly women and children, had been killed.”“I assure you the police will ensure the culprits face the full wrath of the law.”The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the previous attack, which left four herdsmen dead, followed the abduction of two Fulani indigenes in the area.Ibrahim added that the gunmen also attacked Tsonho Damishi community in Chikun council, where they destroyed houses.He described the attacks as unwarranted and provoking, and appealed to members of the association to remain calm, and called on security agencies to bring the killers to justice.The suspects, aged between 15 and 23, were arrested on the Kaduna-Abuja; Kaduna-Zaria and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highways, while committing crime.Vehicles, locally-made pistols, revolvers, local guns, AK-47 rifles, fake dollars, vehicle batteries, army jacket and burglary tools were recovered from the suspects.Abeh said the suspects will soon be charged to court.