Mr. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who also happens to be the uncle of Nigerian popstar, Davido has won the Osun West Senatorial bye-election held on Saturday in Osun State.Official results of the election showed that he defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Mudashiru Hussain in nine of the ten Local Government Areas where the election was conducted.The results is as follows:Iwo LG APC 12,205 PDP 12,547Ede North APC 2,784 PDP 18,559Ede South APC 2,096 PDP 13,406Ejigbo APC 12,229 PDP9,723Irewole APC 8,952 PDP9,096Ola-Oluwa APC 5,316 PDP5,618Ayedere APC 5,360 PDP5,789Ayedaade APC 7,179 PDP-9061Egbedore APC 4,768 PDP-7,142Isokan APC 5,227 PDP-6,539Collation of ward results of the bye-election began in earnest last night with voters anxiously waiting for confirmation of the final outcome from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).The election was generally peaceful.The two leading candidates -Mudasiru Hussein of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – hailed the election as fair and peaceful although the police arrested three suspected thugs for allegedly interfering with the voting process at Okinni in Egbedore Local Government area .The day began with a drizzle but that did not stop voters from heading to the various polling units in the 10 local government areas that make up the senatorial zone as early as 8am.Security was tight and voters had little complaints about the supply of voting materials, especially card readers.Restriction was placed on vehicular movement across the state, except the Ibadan/Ife/Ilesa/Akure expressway, that links Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States.The election was preceded by a curfew in the district from 6pm on Friday to 6am yesterday.Hussain after casting his vote at Ward 3, Unit 1, Beulah Baptist Primary School, Ejigbo,at about 9.30am expressed satisfaction ‘so far’ with the election, saying he was confident of winning.He commended both the INEC and voters for their maturity, saying that “if elections are conducted like this it means democracy has reached an advanced level.”For his part, Adeleke, who is the younger brother of the late Isiaka Adeleke, whose death created the vacancy voted at Saagba Abogunde compound in Ede North at 8.34 am.He said he was “100 percent confident of victory.”“As you can see, it rained this morning before the voting exercise commenced. This is a signal to the fact that I will carry the day. With this large turnout also, its unarguable that I will beat Hussein hands down by God’s grace,” he added.The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salam, also commended the effort of security personnel in maintaining peace in Ejigbo.Former Minister for Youth Development, Senator Akinlabi Olasunkanmi, advised the INEC to sustain credibility and standard set up by the last administration.He spoke at his Ward 5, Unit 16 Ode-Omu, where he expressed satisfaction with the process of the election.The police said they arrested three suspected thugs for allegedly unleashing mayhem at Igbokiti Unit, Ward 10, Okinni in Egbedore Local Government council. The thugs reportedly attacked voters and INEC adhoc officers at the polling unit.Some voters waiting to cast their votes were allegedly matcheted and injured.The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, in a telephone chat, confirmed the arrest. He said the suspects were undergoing interrogation.“With our vigilance and commitment to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise, we are very happy that there is peace and there is no significant case of violence,” he said.“We are determined to sustain peace and effective security till the end and even after the entire electoral process.”