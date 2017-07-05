Popular Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun popularly called Wizkid has fired back at his counterpart, David Adeleke aka Davido in his new tweet which has gone viral.He tweeted, “My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice. 🐸🐸”Davido had earlier dropped a new song ‘Summer Body’ with Olamide in which he allegedly dissed Wizkid.He said, “With our Yankee passport/Dem say we local/You better catch up/I go see you later,”Shading one another seems not too far away from most celebrities.See Wizkid’s tweet below:My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice. 🐸🐸— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) July 5, 2017