La Liga have confirmed the dates for the two El Clasico fixtures between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 2017/2018 season.The two giants of Spanish football will face each other on the weekend of December 20 at Santiago Bernabeu, although the game is likely to be rearranged, with Madrid competing in the Club World Cup at the same time.The return leg in the league will be played in the 36th week of the 38-round campaign, when Madrid visit Camp Nou on the weekend of May 6.Last season, Zinedine Zidane’s men needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Sergio Ramos to secure a draw at Camp Nou, while Lionel Messi netted a last-minute winner in the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu.The two teams will kick-off their campaigns on the weekend of August 18, with Barca hosting Real Betis and Madrid travelling to Deportivo.