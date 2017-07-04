Africa’s billionaire, Aliko Dangote has told the committee set up by the Kano State House of Assembly to probe a bribery allegation against against him and its former speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, not to waste their time on lies.





An online portal had claimed that Dangote gave Rurum N100 million to kill a probe of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi.

Speaking Monday night, Dangote spokesman, Tony Chiejina told NAN that the allegation was ‘outright falsehood’ has been ’embarrassing’ to the businessmen.

“Aliko Dangote does not even know the embattled speaker, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, let alone being his friend as alleged by the report”, Chiejina said.

NAN recalls that Rurum had while responding to the allegation in an interview on 20 June, described the story as false, designed to tarnish his image and bring the whole Assembly into disrepute.

He gave the news sit one week within which to retract the report and apologise to the State Assembly or face legal action.

According to him, the report was also targeted at creating tension and chaos among the lawmakers and ridicule the personality of Dangote.

“The story was just a fabrication, a tissue of lies and unjustifiable, because there was never a time I met with Dangote to discuss such issue, not to talk of him offering bribe to us.”

He said that the intervention of Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Northern Governors and other notable Nigerians to stop the probe was channeled through the state governor and not the assembly.

“It is a tradition that when such things happened, the Governor gets in touch with us as one of the three arms of government.

“Therefore, the governor forwarded his request letter appealing for the suspension of the investigation on behalf of all the concerned citizens.”

The Kano Assembly meanwhile has asked a five-man committee to investigate the allegations against Rurum.

The new Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Atta, proposed the investigation at the plenary. It was unanimously accepted by the house.

Atta gave the committee, which has as the chairman, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Butu-Butu, a member representing Rimin Gado/Tofa Constituency, three months to submit its report.