Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo recently hired Nigerian designer, Tokunbo Daniel, who has had famous clients all over the world to help him make 3 Diamond-encrusted boots.

The boots which commemorates his premier league stay, were put on display as his latest exhibit at the Cristiano Ronaldo’s museum, and Tokunbo Daniel really did magic with the job.




