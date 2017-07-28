Liverpool playmaker, Philippe Coutinho, is reportedly ready to take a pay cut in order to force a move to Barcelona.The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a move to the La Liga side, with the Reds reported to have already turned down one bid.According to Spanish outlet, Sport, the player himself would be happy to earn a lower basic salary at the Camp Nou.However, the contract would include significant bonuses, which could see him earn more than his current deal with the Premier League side.Coutinho signed a new five-year deal at Anfield earlier this year, which sees him earning around £8million a year.