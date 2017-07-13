A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday granted bail to a former Governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, who was arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja on July 4.Justice Yusuf Halilu granted him bail on conditions which merely required him to submit his traveling documents to the registry of the court, produce “two reasonable sureties” who are residents in Abuja and sign a register to be opened at the EFCC office every two weeks.The anti-graft agency produced the former governor in court on Thursday in compliance with an earlier order of the judge.The EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, who had opposed Turaki’s request for bail, had informed the judge that the former governor was arrested at an event in Abuja on July 4, following an arrest warrant issued against the suspect about three years ago.The lawyer explained that the Federal High Court in Dutse, Jigawa State, had issued the arrest warrant following the failure of the former governor to attend court to face trial for charges filed against him about five years ago.