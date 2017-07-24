The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, granted an interview to some journalists in Enugu.Kanu was in Enugu to receive awards from a number of pan-Igbo groups, including the Igbo Women Assembly, the Eastern Consultative Assembly and the Igbo Students Union.Justice Binta Nyako had barred Kanu from granting interviews, and being in gatherings of more than 10 persons, when she granted the IPOB leader bail.Asked if he was not worried that he could be re-arrested for flouting the bail conditions by granting the interview, Kanu said the court cannot stop him from speaking.He said he was only responding to questions asked him by journalists.According to him, refusing to respond to the questions would be seen as a sign of arrogance on his part.He said, “I am replying you. That is what I am doing. I am not giving an interview, I am responding to the question you asked me.“The judge is a very learned fellow. She cannot stop me from speaking.”Kanu added that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Department of State Services were the ones that are guilty of flouting court orders.“Buhari and the DSS have been in multiple breaches of court order after court order. I wish you can go to the DSS and ask Daura, what is his name? Lawal, whatever his name is, the DSS Director General, why DSS does not obey court orders.“They are the ones flouting the court orders. It’s not me.“What I am doing is entirely legal. You ask me a question and I respond to you because if I keep quiet you see me as a very arrogant fellow.”