An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has adjourned the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, to October 17.A court official disclosed the date on Tuesday morning.Mr. Kanu is being tried alongside three others: David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe for alleged treasonable offences.The trial was earlier scheduled to continue on Tuesday, after the court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako granted Mr Kanu bail after giving him 12 main conditions in April.Among the conditions was a requirement for the defendant to avoid being seen in any crowd of more than 10 people.Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had told journalists after the court session on April 25 that his client would seek the variation of the condition relating to the number of people Mr. Kanu could be seen with in public.It is not clear if this was done.Mr. Kanu has already addressed several groups, mostly a community of Jewish faithful and traditional leaders on the quest for the actualisation of Biafra.