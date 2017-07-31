The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, admitted that the cost of managing the humanitarian crisis caused by insurgency especially as it concerns about 2.4 million Internally Displaced Persons and extensive destruction of infrastructure is “huge and enormous.”According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Acting President spoke while receiving a delegation of the African Union Peace and Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Osinbajo said countries in the Lake Chad Basin have been cooperating in dealing with the insurgency in the region and the consequent humanitarian crisis.He cited the progress of the Multi-National Joint Task Force set up to address the terrorist insurgency as a sign of the cooperation.Osinbajo noted that unlike in the past when there were difficulties when the militaries of the four countries tried to work together, the MNJTF surmounted the challenges and has succeeded.The statement read, “However he (Osinbajo) observed that the humanitarian consequences of the insurgency are compounded by deep poverty, making the costs of dealing with the situation huge and enormous.“He recalled that there are for instance about 2.4m displaced persons, extensive destruction of property, infrastructure, schools, homes and farmland. In some cases, he said, the situation required the rebuilding of whole societies.“But he expressed satisfaction with the work of the Peace and Security Council of the AU.”