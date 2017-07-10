The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday granted the former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Umar Dikko, permission to travel abroad for medical checkup.Dikko, who was head of the Nigeria Air Force from September 9, 2010 to October 4, 2012, is facing a seven-count charge of money laundering before the court.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alleged that he used looted funds to purchase six choice properties in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna.At the resumed hearing of the case, the defendant, through his counsel, Ibrahim Bawa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, begged the court to allow the defendant to travel abroad for medical checkup.Bawa also urged the court to order the release of the defendant’s international passport which was deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court as part of his bail conditions.Counsel to the EFCC, Fatima Addo, said she would not object to the application since it was based on health ground.In his ruling, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, said he was disposed to granting the motion since it was not opposed by the prosecution.Before adjourning the trial till Oct. 19, Dimgba directed Dikko to surrender his international passport with the Deputy Registrar of the court on his return to the country.