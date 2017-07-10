Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, Ralph Uwazuruike faction, has called on the federal government to urgently convene a sovereign national conference to allow ethnic nationalities in the country to determine their future.The pro Biafra group insisted that only a sovereign national conference can solve the increasing level of agitations by ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.National Director of Information, MASSOB, Sunny Okereafor, who stated this in Aba, while announcing plans for the celebration of group’s 18th anniversary on September 13, condemned the call for restructuring by South East governors and leaders, stressing that restructuring cannot solve the problem of agitation ravaging Nigeria.“Restructuring is not the solution to the problem of agitation caused by injustice and marginalization in Nigeria.Where will we start restructuring from? Restructuring is not the solution to the increasing agitations by several ethnic nationalities in Nigeria. Restructuring is akin to scratching the surface of the problems.Igbo want Biafra; Yoruba want Oduduwa Republic, Boko Haram want Islamic republic and the Hausa/Fulani wants the status quo to be maintained because it is their favour and others want resource control. The question is what are you restructuring for?“Every section of Nigeria had agreed that the federation isn’t workable; Fulani herdsmen are killing and raping our women with the federal government playing the ostrich, the north heads all the military and Para military agencies, oil producing communities live in abject poverty, grade A positions are only reserved for natives of certain parts of the country. Ndigbo have been relegated to second class citizens. In the kind of situation prevailing in Nigeria, a sovereign national conference is the only solution. The federal government should convene a sovereign national conference without further delay.”He described the calls for referendum as needless, insisting that a referendum had already taken place in the old Eastern region where the people of Biafra had expressed their desire for an independent state of Biafra to be granted them.