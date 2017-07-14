Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, will have another chance to take a look at Kenneth Omeruo, as the Super Eagles defender has been selected for a pre-season friendly against Crawley Town on Saturday.Conte has picked a squad made up of mainly loanee players, for the game against the English League Two outfit.Also included in the squad is Nigerian-born defender, Fikayo Tomori, who helped England U-21 win this year’s FIFA U-21 World Cup in South Korea.Omeruo who joined Chelsea in 2012, is yet to make an official appearance for the Premier League champions.Chelsea Squad for Crawley Town Friendly:(Goalkeepers)Jamal BlackmanMitchell BeeneyDEFENDERSTomas KalasMichael HectorFikayo TomoriKenneth OmeruoCole DasilvaMIDFIELDERSKyle ScottMukhtar AliIsaac Christie DaviesRuben SammutFORWARDSJeremie BogaCharlie WakefieldIke UgboIslam Feruz