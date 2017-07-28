President of Women Arise, Joe Odumakin has described Nigerian Senators as insensitive and not in tune with global reality.

Odumakin said this while reacting to the decision of the Senate to vote against the proposal for women to express themselves in the polity in the ongoing constitution amendment.

Speaking yesterday, Odumakin said “The rejection of the 35% affirmative action and 20% commissionership at states level for women is a clear reflection of the mindset of the average person occupying positions in our legislative chambers today.

“By this historically insensitive decision, our legislators have shown, that they are not in tune with global realities that encourage women empowerment and political participation.

“Sadly, we have seen that every promise made to Nigerian women can now best be described as deception, as there is no willingness to practicalise anything that seeks to empower the women.”