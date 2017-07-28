The leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo has reacted to the National Assembly’s rejection of restructuring of the country as well as devolution of more powers to states.

The apex body of Igbo people worldwide expressed its disappointment in the members of the National Assembly, saying that as representatives of the people, the legislators were unable to correctly gauge the mood and desires of their people and the nation.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo made this known in a press release signed by its President-General, John Nnia Nwodo.

The group noted that the National Assembly was not final step in the constitutional amendment process as there were others to make inputs.

The statement reads in part: “The barrage of voices in this country lately shows clearly that majority of Nigerians are desirous of the country running a true federal system and one expected the NASS to have appreciated this in all their actions especially in constitutional amendment.

“Any action whether legislative or executive in this country today that is not programmed to respond to the yearnings of the populace will amount to excise in futility.”

“Ohanaeze, therefore, urges the National Assembly and other legislative levels involved in the constitutional amendment in the country to put the interest of the country first and ensure that its actions are such that would help to douse the tension and stabilize of the country,” the statement said, urging the Senate to also consider the 2014 Confab report.