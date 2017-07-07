Thank You Jesus. Status quo should be maintained says Federal High Court Abuja on the fake recall case. Yahaya Bello is a loser. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 6, 2017

Contrary to Senator Dino Melaye’s tweet, some Nigerians say the Abuja High Court refused to grant the senator’s quest to stop his recall process.Instead the court ordered status quo be maintained and fixed September 29 to hear the suit challenging the recall.The confusion is the interpretation of “status quo”. Majority of opinion is that the current process when Melaye approached the court should be maintained.This means that INEC which had started the recall process should continue its work.Melaye had in his twitter handle insinuated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been stopped by the court from continuing the recall process.According to the tweet, Melaye said: “Thank You Jesus. Status quo should be maintained says Federal High Court Abuja on the fake recall case. Yahaya Bello is a loser.’’Immediately after Melaye’s, another tweet by Ayekooto followed castigating Melaye for misunderstanding the court.“For DINO Melaye to be rejoicing over a misunderstood injunction shows that he knows he has lost the battle with the people! He’s miserable!’’ Ayekooto tweeted.The court presided over by Justice John Tsoho actually rejected Melaye’s motion for a temporary injunction restraining INEC from proceeding with the recall process until the determination of suit challenging his recall.The judge ordered parties in the case to “maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) argued Melaye’s ex-parte motion.The judge adjourned till September 29 hearing of Melaye’s motion on notice and applications filed by three individuals, led by Chief Cornelius Olowo, who applied to be made parties in the suit.In the main suit Melaye faulted the recall process, saying it was tainted with political malice and initiated by his political enemies.