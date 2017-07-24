Rivers state governor, Mr. Nyesome Wike has reiterated his commitment in making Rivers state an economic viable state through his construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation agenda that will mark Rivers state first among the thirty six states in Nigeria in terms of development.Construction of roads he said contributes in attracting businessmen, industrialists and international agencies and bodies to any given and developed state,Therefore construction and rehabilitation of roads will be this administrations priority, come rain and come sunshine, we must fulfill our promise to the people, he said.Wike was spotted via Facebook after visiting and sympathizing with flood victims in Port-Har-Court, Rivers state, went round the affected roads despite the drops of rain on that fateful day.Reacting to his actions, @ Felix Sigite said, “Talk and do Governor, pls.we. Rivers people understand our terian during rainny season, we plead with you to respond to the yearning of our people, pls.delay may be dangerous.,the people’s Governor.”@Faturoti Olaniyi said, “I trust this man, He will provide solution soon, He is always connecting with his people both good and bad.”@Dennis Lanna, “The governor who love his people”.@Godswill Izugbeokwe”Let him try his best to put things in other soon as possible”.