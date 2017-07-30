American news network, CNN, has mocked Nigeria, asking where is President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Nigerian president has not been in the country for over two months and the news television in a query on its website on Sunday asked which “head of state from which country has not set foot in his homeland in over two months?”
The mockery came in the latest edition of CNN’s “The Global Public Square (GPS)” show anchored by Fareed Zakaria. In an apparent mockery of Nigeria and her President Muhammadu Buhari, CNN, on its programme displayed at 4:59pm local time on Sunday, asked,“The head of state from which country has not set foot in his homeland in over two months?”
It went ahead to tick an option with the name Nigeria as the correct answer. The options were given as Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Nigeria and Syria. A screenshot of the mockery tweeted by Chidi Odinkalu, Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission asked What do you say Nigerians?
Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari has been in London since May 7 on a medical follow-up. Some political delegations including the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo have been visiting President Buhari in London and have told Nigerians that the president is doing just fine and will soon return to continue his presidential duties.
NigerianEye sees that question as a mockery? So if a Head of State is hospitalised for 2 months, then you see that as a mockery of his or her country? Then you've got twisted minds!ReplyDelete