The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions over the Central States on Monday morning with prospects of scatter rain shower over Abuja, Ilorin, Minna and Bida. NiMet’s Weather Outlook issued by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Sunday in Abuja, also predicted thunderstorms over Makurdi, Lafia, Mambilla Plateau, Jalingo, Jos, Kaduna, Zaria and Abuja later in the day.It added that the region would also experience day and night temperatures in the range of 22 to 30 and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively. The agency predicted that Southern states would experience morning rains over Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos, Akure, Enugu, Owerri, Onitsha, Calabar, Uyo, Portharcourt and Eket.It also predicted localised thunderstorms over the inland areas of Osogbo, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Obudu, Awka, Onitsha, Benin, Enugu and Abakaliki in the afternoon and evening. NiMet added that the coastal states were expected to have extended isolated rain during the period with day and night temperatures of 25 to 31 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy morning with thunderstorms over Kano, Gusau, Katsina, Yelwa and Sokoto in the Afternoon and evening. “The region will have day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively. “The presence of moisture at lower levels is expected to enhance formation of weather activities across the whole country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet also predicted.