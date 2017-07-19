A teenage girl was found dead in her family's home with multiple stab wounds to the neck and her father has been accused of killing her because of a row over her Muslim boyfriend.

Henriette Karra is a 17-year-old from a Christian family, however, she fell in love with a Muslim man who is in prison. She planned to convert to Islam upon his release but his family had a problem with this so they fought often and at some point, she ran to live with the man's family after sending her friends panicked text messages that her family were planning to kill her.

After she was found dead at her family's home in Ramle, Israel on June 13, police arrested her father, Sami, 58, her mother Aliham, and her uncle. Her murder comes weeks after they fought over her romance with the Muslim convict. In the weeks before her death, her father threatened and beat her because of it. She then sent texts to a friend, one of which read:

"You won’t believe what they did to me… They are sending people to kill me. They are searching for me in every possible place. You don’t understand what fear this is. I don’t believe I have the strength to stand on my feet and run away."

She moved in with her boyfriend's mother afterwards but her own family tracked her down and forced her to return home. Police started watching the family and placed recording devices inside the home. Her father had been suspected of dealing drugs, so it is not clear if the cameras were placed because of that or if it was because of the teenager's complaint.

The night before Henriette was killed, her father was heard telling her mother: "Forget about her, let her go to hell. It’s not worth another shekel to even chase after her, she’s garbage. We need to whip her, throw her away like a dog and see how she does She’s already gone, I’m sick of her and you."

Her mother later told police that her husband believed she had affronted the family's honor. Sami has denied having a hand in his daughter's death and is currently on trial in Israel.