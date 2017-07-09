Former leader of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Chidi Lloyd has denied ever being shielded from prosecution or evade arrest.

Lloyd in a statement he personally signed said he became aware of the charges against him on the pages of newspaper.

He stated that he has challenged the attempted murder charge against him at the court of Appeal.

He also said he has petitioned the National Judicial Council, NJC over the conduct of the Chief Judge of Rivers state, Justice Iyaye Lamikanra whom he accused of bias.

The former member who represented Emohua in the State Assembly urged Governor Wike to channel his towards prosecuting those he described as criminals in the government of the state.

Chidi Lloyd, however, said he is willing to face prosecution only if the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike allows justice to take its natural course.

“At no time have I been shielded from prosecution nor evaded arrest. I became aware of an ongoing litigation against me on the pages of the newspaper. I have not been served any process.

“One would expect the Governor as a lawyer that he is to advice his Attorney to do the needful. I have also challenged the purported information preferred against me in the Court of Appeal.

“I have also petitioned the National Judicial Council, NJC over the conduct of the trial judge, Who doubles as the, Chief Judge of the state for her obvious bias against me stemming from her utterances in the open court.

“My position in this matter, has always been that, Governor Wike should allow the wheel of justice to grind effortlessly to a halt.

“I will also advise Governor Wike to bring all the criminals around him to book with this renewed vigor of fighting crime.

“I am more than prepared to face persecution and not persecution.”

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike over the weekend directed the newly sworn-in Attorney-General of the state, Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to ensure the conclusive prosecution of former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Chidi Lloyd over his attempted murder charge of Michael Chinda.