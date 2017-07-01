Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has joined Chelsea Football Club.Caballero arrives having been out of contract at Manchester City. He will add strength to our goalkeeper resources following the departure of Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth.The 35-year-old has a wealth of experience at the highest level. He spent the past three seasons at City, having started his career at Boca Juniors in his native Argentina before playing for Spanish clubs Elche and Malaga.Caballero said: ‘I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England. I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season.’Michael Emenalo added: ‘We are very happy to have Willy on board. He knows the Premier League and is tried and tested at the top of the game.‘We have three experienced goalkeepers and we look forward to welcoming him to the club when the squad returns to pre-season training.’Caballero moved to the Premier League in the summer of 2014, linking up once again with Manuel Pellegrini, whom he had played under at Malaga.The highlight of his time at City was the 2016 League Cup final when his heroics during the decisive penalty shoot-out against Liverpool ensured City secured the trophy. Caballero saved three penalties – from Lucas, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana – as his team came out on top at Wembley.Last season he featured in a memorable 3-1 Champions League win over Barcelona and made a crucial penalty save from former Chelsea striker Falcao in the first leg of their last-16 knockout tie against Monaco.The Argentine featured regularly towards the end of the campaign, including in City’s 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge. On that night he saved an Eden Hazard penalty, only for the Belgian to tap home the rebound for what proved to be the winning goal.