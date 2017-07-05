Chelsea have received an offer from Goztepe to sign Kenneth Omeruo, according to reports.Omeruo, 23, joined the Blues from Standard Liege in January 2012 but he has failed to make a single first-team appearance.He has been loaned out four times with his latest spell being with Turkish side Alanyaspor, where he made 26 Super Lig appearances and scored one goal.This was the Nigeria international’s second spell in Turkey after previously spending time on loan at Kasimpasa.Omeruo has two years remaining on his contract at Chelsea, but securing first-team action at the club seems very unlikely.And Turkish outlet Fotomac say Goztepe are interested in offering him the chance to secure regular first-team football.The newly-promoted side are said to have entered the race alongside Sivasspor to sign the centre-back.But Goztepe appear to be the frontrunners for his signature with their offer being more attractive wages.