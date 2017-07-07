Chelsea have launched a surprise move for Crystal Palace star, Christian Benteke.The Premier League champions set their eyes on Benteke after their top target Romelu Lukaku was sold to Manchester United on Thursday in a £75 million deal .Benteke joined Palace last summer, arriving from Liverpool for £27m.The Belgium international made 36 top flight appearances, bagging 15 goals along the way.Benteke is admired by Blues boss Antonio Conte, who is keen in reinforcing his forward options as Diego Costa seems certain to leave Stamford Bridge.The Telegraph reports that he has expressed interest in signing Benteke, who still has three years left to run on his Palace contract.